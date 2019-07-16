Companies / Property

Nepi says a suitor is considering four office blocks worth R4.8bn

16 July 2019 - 08:32 Nick Hedley
Nepi Rockcastle's Serdika Center. Picture: FABRYECE SERDIKA CENTER
Mall-owner Nepi Rockcastle, which said in May it wanted to sell its Romanian office portfolio, says a potential buyer is considering four of those office buildings worth €309.2m (R4.8bn).

Nepi said on Tuesday it had signed a nonbinding letter of intent with AFI Europe, which is owned by Africa Israel Properties. AFI Europe will have exclusivity to conduct a due diligence on four Romanian office buildings with a book value of €309.2m at the end of 2018.

The nonbinding letter of intent will expire in eight weeks.

“Any transaction would be subject to completion of a sale and purchase agreement and the fulfilment of numerous conditions, including receipt of bank financing and regulatory and shareholder approvals to the extent required,” Nepi said.

In June, SA’s capital market regulator cleared Nepi, the biggest company in the Resilient stable of property companies and the JSE’s biggest landlord, of market manipulation related to the 2018 share-price collapse that led to investors losing more than R100bn in value.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) found no market manipulation by directors, employees or related parties.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

MAS Real Estate seizes Romania opportunity

Post communism, the country was left with low- quality residential with no exposure to high-quality developments
Companies
1 day ago

Growthpoint, Investec take Africa gamble

Growthpoint and Investec press ahead with acquisitions elsewhere in Africa despite their peers’ huge losses there
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Steve Brown takes the helm at Fortress

Mark Stevens is stepping down from the industrial logistics and retail-centre owner after 10 years
Companies
6 days ago

