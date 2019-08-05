Why listed property firms are still a good bet in the long term

For the first time in decades listed property companies and funds are now delivering distribution or income growth below inflation. Growth has slowed to between 2% and 3%. This has largely been driven by weak economic growth and an oversupply of properties, particularly in the office and retail space.

Without diversifying exposure to offshore markets, distribution growth would be negative 3% to 4%. Listed property companies have expanded outside SA, with exposure to offshore markets now about 47%, from virtually 0% more than 10 years ago.

The fall in property companies’ share valuations has altered how these businesses are able to manage and fund growth. Listed property companies are now trading at a discount of more than 10% to their net asset values. This makes it difficult for them to fund any acquisitions using equity given the dilutive effect as well as the fact there is limited investor appetite for property shares. Most companies are therefore funding acquisitions and developments with debt, resulting in increased loan-to-value ratios.

The debt levels or loan-to-value ratios for most local property companies have risen to their highest level, at about 40% from a low of about 27%, making rating agencies such as Moody’s Investors Service uneasy. However, most banks have debt covenant or limit levels of anywhere between 50% and 60%.

It is important to highlight that while loan-to-value ratios provide a measure of a company’s balance-sheet risk, interest-cover ratios are a more important measure. These basically highlight how easily a company is able to service its debt. A ratio of above two is considered healthy. Most listed property companies are in a good position, but the market will be closely watching for deterioration in these numbers.