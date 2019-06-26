Property sector hits a new low due to few new deals

Global markets were mixed after US Fed officials downplayed the likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate cut at their next meeting
June is Youth Month, and part of building a successful society, is nurturing healthy money habits from a young age, writes Priya Naicker
Kimi Makwetu flags lack of consequences over transgressions and irregularities
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
The building and construction firm expects the economy’s growth to remain sluggish for up to two years
The savings rate for the average individual or family is now only -0.5% of GDP, from -0.4% in 2018
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
EU moves to get fragmented scheme accepted by all banks before Facebook’s Libra hits the bloc
Veterans and youngsters are on the market at knock-down prices ahead of the new season
The company has set its sights on attracting super-rich travellers who want bespoke experiences in magnificent homes and settings
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.