Companies COMPANY COMMENT Tough times for SA’s hotels SA's average occupancies have been falling over the past few years and in the year ended June, dropped from 61% to 58% BL PREMIUM

Declining occupancy rates in the SA hotel industry look set to continue as subdued business and consumer confidence persists, to the detriment of business and leisure travel.

With economic prospects still gloomy, the country’s hotels must brace themselves for tough business conditions ahead.