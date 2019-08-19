COMPANY COMMENT
Tough times for SA’s hotels
SA's average occupancies have been falling over the past few years and in the year ended June, dropped from 61% to 58%
19 August 2019 - 18:04
Declining occupancy rates in the SA hotel industry look set to continue as subdued business and consumer confidence persists, to the detriment of business and leisure travel.
With economic prospects still gloomy, the country’s hotels must brace themselves for tough business conditions ahead.
