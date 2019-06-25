Behind Resilient’s grim dividend forecast

Resilient also announced that Edcon’s Edgars chain planned to close two stores in its malls. But it said there was demand from national tenants for this space at higher rentals.

The closure of the Edgars stores would result in an R11.1m reduction in distributable earnings for the 2019 financial year.

Resilient was formerly part of a stable of property companies that included Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Lighthouse Capital. The companies owned stakes within one another, shared offices and some were created by members of Resilient’s management and directors.

At the beginning of 2018, there was a sudden sell-off of shares in the companies in the stable, which persisted for weeks. Some asset and hedge fund managers released reports suggesting that the stable was overvalued and that inter-related party deals, a BEE trust once co-owned by Resilient and Fortress, as well as share trading had been used to inflate share prices and profits. By the end of the year, more than R100bn in value had been lost and the share prices have since recovered very slowly.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has been investigating the stable and the trading of the four companies’ shares for more than a year.

The investigation has so far found no evidence of insider trading at any of the four companies. It is yet to release findings on allegations of price manipulation through share trades and false and misleading reporting by and on Resilient, Fortress and Lighthouse Capital. It cleared Nepi Rockcastle in the middle of June.

Wynand Smit, real estate analyst at Anchor Stockbrokers, said Resilient had responded to shareholders’ concerns.

“The company has done well to address shareholder concerns over the last 12 months, which included the elimination of the cross-holding with Fortress, the Siyakha Trust restructuring and the review of the constitution of the board,” he said.

Smit said Resilient’s plan to reduce its loan-to-value ratio to below 30% by the end of financial year 2019 was “good in a challenging local property market” and lower than the sector average at about 36%.

Resilient CEO Des de Beer could not be reached for comment.

