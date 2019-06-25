Companies / Property

Resilient tempers distribution forecast as Edcon struggles

Edcon’s Edgars chain plans to close two stores in Resilient’s portfolio

25 June 2019 - 13:23 Nick Hedley
Resilient Property Income Fund. Picture: SUPPPLIED
Resilient Property Income Fund. Picture: SUPPPLIED

Resilient, which owns Amanzimtoti’s Galleria Mall, says distributions to shareholders for the year to end-June will probably be at the lower end of its previous guidance because of Edcon’s woes.

Edcon’s Edgars chain plans to close two stores in Resilient’s portfolio, the landlord said on Tuesday. National tenants plan to take up this space at higher rentals, it said.

But with effect from April, Resilient said it would only include 59.1% of its basic rental on Edgars, Edgars Beauty and Jet stores in its distributable earnings.

That would result in an R11.1m reduction in Resilient’s distributable earnings for the 2019 financial year, the landlord said.

"Distribution is now expected to be at the lower end of guidance," Resilient said.

At the half-year mark, the group said it expected to pay distributions of between 530c and 550c a share for the year to end-June.

Resilient added on Tuesday that earnings were being dented by higher costs for repairs and maintenance of electrical items because of Eskom’s power cuts. It added that no fees from trading or development profits were included in distributable earnings.

The group said it expected a positive revaluation of its SA property portfolio. It also expected its loan-to-value ratio to be below 30% at the end of June.

"Under challenging market conditions, Resilient’s shopping centres continue to trade well and vacancies in the SA portfolio remain below 2%."

Resilient’s shares were 0.7% down at R61.60 in early afternoon trade on Tuesday.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Listed property stocks a hard sell, say fund managers

Panel of experts at Sapoa conference points to weak economic growth and less capital raising at home.
Companies
5 days ago

Financial watchdog clears Nepi Rockcastle

Market authority says it cannot find any evidence of directors or related parties manipulating the eastern European shopping centre owner's share ...
Companies
1 week ago

Asset management: Patience is the secret

There are still ways of investing in shares profitably despite local and global challenges, writes Pedro van Gaalen
Companies
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Questions remain around Resilient stable

Companies / Property

Listed property being outplayed by cash as dismal 2018 still haunts sector

Companies / Property

Fund managers urge speedy completion of Resilient probe to restore confidence

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.