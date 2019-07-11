Property
Growthpoint, Investec take Africa gamble
Growthpoint and Investec press ahead with acquisitions elsewhere in Africa despite their peers’ huge losses there
11 July 2019 - 05:00
Five years ago, Africa was still widely punted as the world’s next big growth story. Back then, a number of SA developers and listed property funds ventured north of SA’s borders to cash in on the continent’s rapidly growing middle class and shortage of formal retail space.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.