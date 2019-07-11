Money & Investing Property Growthpoint, Investec take Africa gamble Growthpoint and Investec press ahead with acquisitions elsewhere in Africa despite their peers’ huge losses there BL PREMIUM

Five years ago, Africa was still widely punted as the world’s next big growth story. Back then, a number of SA developers and listed property funds ventured north of SA’s borders to cash in on the continent’s rapidly growing middle class and shortage of formal retail space.