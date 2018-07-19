Teething troubles for SA’s new stock exchanges

Liquidity, the ability to buy and sell shares, is also a concern, says Turner. Equally, there are a number of smaller JSE-listed shares that Anchor wouldn’t include in its house-view portfolios because of a lack of liquidity, he says.

Of course, this is a classic chicken-and-egg situation: which comes first, the brokers trading shares or the liquidity enabling them to do so?

Investec Equities head Tinus Rautenbach expects A2X to benefit investors by providing more liquidity, ultimately making the cost of execution lower. He says: "The engagement process with A2X has been seamless and the new exchange has been very responsive in our engagement with it."

A2X CEO Kevin Brady says brokers face inherent infrastructural issues in being able to operate efficiently across multiple trading venues. "Both the front-end trading systems as well as many brokers’ post-trade systems, which are heavily integrated into [the JSE’s system] will take time to re-engineer or replace," he tells the FM.

A2X expects activity to pick up sharply in the next three to six months as brokers upgrade their systems to deal with a multiple market environment, says Brady.

Having listed 10 stocks, including two top 40 companies – Sanlam and property company, Growthpoint – Brady thinks A2X, which launched in October, is close to its tipping point. "Building our profile and educating corporate SA was a lot harder than we expected," he admits.

ZAR X’s Nel and Fay Mukaddam, CEO of 4AX, echo these sentiments.

"You are dealing with systems and organisations which are more comfortable with the way things have always been done. There’s a huge negative orientation one has to work against," says Mukaddam.

4AX, which has listed five companies and has a market cap of about R6.3bn, has fared the worst from a trading point of view, settling just R704,091 worth of trades over the five months to May.

Even EESE, which has only one listing, in the form of Imperial Holdings’ BEE partner, Ukhamba Holdings, managed R6.7m worth of trade over that time – an indication, as with ZAR X’s Senwes, of how actively former OTC shares are traded.

While a number of 4AX’s listings are OTC plays, fast-moving consumer goods company CA Sales Holdings says it listed on 4AX because exchange-control rules prevented it from having a listing only on the Botswana Stock Exchange, where most of its shares trade.

It has no free float on 4AX, but hopes to increase this within two to three years, finance manager Frans Reichert tells the FM.

Similarly, agribusiness Senwes has only about 26% of its shares in free float on ZAR X. Senwes CEO Francois Strydom says the main reason the company listed on ZAR X was to comply with OTC regulation. "It wasn’t to raise paper, manage the share price or increase liquidity," he says.

Mukaddam is at pains to distance 4AX from ZAR X, which she suggests is an "online trading platform with an exchange licence".

"I don’t think we should be compared to ZARX at all, because it assumes a parity which I don’t think exists," she tells the FM.

While it is true that 4AX can dual list stocks and is the only new exchange that has a licence to trade across all asset classes, to be fair to the others, they all had to obtain a stamp of approval from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

4AX has nine equity market listings scheduled for this year, two of which have been completed, and plans to launch a debt offering at the end of the year, Mukaddam says.

Brady, meanwhile, says that once A2X has built credibility as a trading venue for secondary listings it will likely look to list new companies.

"Never take your eyes off what the capital markets are for. The purpose of stock exchanges is for companies to raise capital to help the economy grow," says Haynes, who has a relationship with A2X.

Enhanced liquidity in a company’s stock makes it easier to issue shares and raise capital.

SA’s investment community would be foolish not to support new exchanges, he says.