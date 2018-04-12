Markets

Bloomberg begins tracking A2X securities

12 April 2018 - 13:16 Staff Writer
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Financial data and media company Bloomberg said on Thursday it had begun offering data on shares of A2X-listed companies on its Bloomberg terminals.

This would allow real-time access to data for companies listed on the alternative exchange, one of four launched in 2017 to challenge the JSE.

Bloomberg’s stronger user base in SA’s financial market was an important development in providing visibility of price and volumes activity on the exchange, A2X CEO Kevin Brady said.

"This will empower the industry to achieve best execution when transacting in listed securities across multiple exchanges," he said.

A2X launched in October 2017, following in the wake of the ZAR X and 4Africa Exchanges, subsequently outpacing its rivals somewhat in attracting secondary listings. The Equity Express Securities Exchange (EESE), which specifically targets black economic empowerment schemes, launched in December.

Currently, listings on the A2X include African Rainbow Capital, Coronation Fund Mangers, Peregrine Holdings, Sandown Capital and Huge Group.

Sanlam is expected to list on April 16, while Huge listed on April 10.

