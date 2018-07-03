Lebashe to challenge Bantu Holomisa in court after ‘malicious’ letter

Lebashe Investment Group — whose CEO Warren Wheatley was among three politically connected businessmen accused by United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa of "double or triple dipping" Public Investment Corporation (PIC) funds — is challenging Holomisa in court.

Lebashe filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria against the UDM and its leader, News24 reported on Tuesday.

Wheatley told Business Day on June 29 that he intended to sue Holomisa for his "defamatory" and "malicious" open letter.