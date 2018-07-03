Lebashe to challenge Bantu Holomisa in court after ‘malicious’ letter
The company has filed an urgent application in the against the United Democratic Movement and its leader
Lebashe Investment Group — whose CEO Warren Wheatley was among three politically connected businessmen accused by United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa of "double or triple dipping" Public Investment Corporation (PIC) funds — is challenging Holomisa in court.
Lebashe filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria against the UDM and its leader, News24 reported on Tuesday.
Wheatley told Business Day on June 29 that he intended to sue Holomisa for his "defamatory" and "malicious" open letter.
In his open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa published on the UDM’s website, Holomisa said: "The crux of the matter is that there is an allegation that Dr Dan Matjila, the current PIC CEO is — pardon the colloquialism — in bed with the Mr Tshepo Mahloele, Mr Jabu Moleketi and Mr Warren Wheatley."
Holomisa accused Matjila of using his right to lend up to R2bn without board approval for "these gentlemen in the Capitec, EOH and Momentum MMI deals in one year".
