The really useful guide to Marrakech

Come midday, when the sun burns your skin through your clothes, you can make for the courtyard guesthouse and collapse at the pool or under the shaded roof terrace with views over the higgledy-piggledy city skyline.

The FM stayed at Ryad Zouina, all ornately carved panels and mosaic tiles. The high-end hotel El Fenn — owned by Richard Branson’s sister Vanessa — is just up the road.

A tip worth noting that applies to overseas travel in general is to download Maps.me — an app that allows you to navigate cities by means of maps, offline and without using data or Wi-Fi. It’s essential in the Medina.

And here’s something else to know. The Medina’s frenetic labyrinth definitely isn’t for everyone. Instead, you can stay in the New Town or, on the edge of the city, at the Beldi Country Club, which does picturesque, high-end accommodation.

Forty minutes out, the Berber Lodge offers nine ultra-relaxed, Berber-style rooms in the ountryside.

What not to bother with

The shops and stalls in Marrakech all see tourists coming a mile away. The markets (and particularly Jemaa el-Fnaa, the large square in the Medina) are tourist traps of note. It’s worth giving the snake charmers who are badgering cobras in the scorching heat and the hundreds of traders selling the exact same tagines a wide berth, unless you are prepared to barter and bargain to get to a reasonable price.