TRAVEL: Doing London right

Perhaps you have a memory of the beginning of time, when the rand was actually stronger than the pound. However, years of feeling like poor cousins of the UK are now our reality, and past experiences of having coughed up billions for an espresso at R24 to the pound have been seared into our minds and wallets.

Nevertheless, while the rest of the world basks in the rosy light of Cyril’s new dawn and our currency clings to a more pleasing rate of around R16.50/£, we’re going to make the most of a touch of light travel to London.

Sure, you’re probably not going to book yourself into the presidential suite at the Dorchester for a two-week loll-about. Nor are you going to drop it like a Russian oligarch in Belgravia’s swag boutiques. That shouldn’t mean you can’t experience the best and coolest that the Big Smoke has to offer. Hitting the high streets and stocking up on the likes of Uniqlo jerseys and Deciem beauty products aside, here are our picks of the best places to stay at, eat at and visit if you’re stopping by in the next few months.