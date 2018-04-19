Into the great, wide yonder

Some say Orania’s "experiment" is doomed to failure, though there is plenty of housing construction on the go. It has a thriving riverfront hotel, where I spent the night. At the time, the place was packed out by a busload of Dutch tourists.

War and remembrance

My lack of Afrikaans threw a couple of the hotel staff but we coped. One of them explained that her great-grandfather, a fiercely proud Afrikaner, had volunteered to fight for king and empire in World War 2 after — to his family’s horror — marrying an English woman. Now deep into his 90s, he still lives in Orania.

War was also on my mind the next morning. I had arranged to meet Rina Wiid, whose family farm, on the outskirts of Hopetown, is the site of the Doornbult concentration camp created by the British during the Anglo-Boer War. With the help of the Heritage Foundation, Wiid has established a memorial, cemetery and museum.

Archaeological excavations continue to unearth human remains, as well as the detritus of military occupation. It’s a small but lovingly maintained site. Wiid’s passion is remarkable. During the guided tour, she had a story for every item. Sometimes, stories are unnecessary. Memorial walls, listing the names and details of hundreds of Afrikaner women and children and their African staff who died at Doornbult are both enlightening and distressing. Some of the neatly laid-out graves contain multiple, unidentified remains, many of them children. Visits to Doornbult are by appointment only.

From Hopetown, I travelled southwest to Vosburg, and then Carnarvon. The latter is supposedly the site of the MeerKAT radio telescope array and, eventually, the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), part of an international project to investigate the universe. I write "supposedly" because they are actually 90km away. But hey, this is the Karoo: 90km is next door.

Telescopes apart, Carnarvon is a sheep-farming centre but, thanks to the Spar zombies, all I was interested in was the road out. The one I chose took me to Loxton, another farming town. It calls itself "the most beautiful town in the Upper Karoo" but I had little time to ogle. It was early afternoon and time was marching. I’d decided to push on to Sutherland, which meant nearly 200km of dirt roads. Not where you want to be stuck in the dark. In the next two hours I met only one other vehicle.

Locals say only bakkies or 4x4s should take the road to Fraserburg, the last stop before Sutherland. But conditions were so dry a cautious car could have made the journey — though the sharp stones gave the Navara a slow puncture.

Fraserburg, another sheep centre, is best known for nearby dinosaur footprints and the fact that the next dorp is 100km away.

Ample space

From there it was another hour to Sutherland so I had to push on. But first I Googled somewhere to stay that night. The Whitehouse Inn looked a good bet so I tried to book, only for the signal to disappear. Another try, same result. It was third time lucky — or so I thought. I reached Sutherland as light was fading and checked in at the inn, to discover I’d booked three rooms. Luckily, the owner let me off with a single booking — in the hotel’s "presidential suite".

A walk around Sutherland revealed a beautiful but almost deserted town, whose centre is dominated by the stunning Dutch Reformed church, built in 1899. Locals say Sutherland comes to life at weekends, when Capetonians arrive in droves. The high number of hotels and guest houses attests to this. It’s particularly busy during winter snowfalls.