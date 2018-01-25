A wee weekend getaway

Working with Studio Ashby of London, Rands enlisted an all-star lineup of local talent to create the textiles (Alexis Barrell), bar (Michael Chandler), room fragrances (House of Gozdawa) and select the art (Smith Studio).

It’s an eclectic space that honours its heritage — the hotel, built in 1909, is a national monument — but feels truly contemporary, with all the amenities of a venue twice its size. There is a wellness room, a restaurant serving seasonal local produce and even a boutique on site, where you can buy the exquisite custom robes and bath products you’ll find in your rooms.

Tip: take the hotel’s Small Guide with you on excursions if you can tear yourself away from your suite — it’s a beautifully put-together collection of cards with must-do experiences in the area.

www.therobertsonsmall-hotel.com