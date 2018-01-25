A wee weekend getaway

If everyday tension is getting to you, head for the charming Robertson Small Hotel to make a full weekend recovery. It’s the only five-star establishment in this Western Cape town and its guardian, Abigail Rands,
has injected the spot with soul and the best of local art and design.
The 10 en-suite rooms are divided into three Manor House rooms (complete with original pressed ceilings), three Stable Suites (one a honeymoon suite) and four Poolside Suites that open via shutters onto sweet little private decks and the pool.
Working with Studio Ashby of London, Rands enlisted an all-star lineup of local talent to create the textiles (Alexis Barrell), bar (Michael Chandler), room fragrances (House of Gozdawa) and select the art (Smith Studio).
It’s an eclectic space that honours its heritage — the hotel, built in 1909, is a national monument — but feels truly contemporary, with all the amenities of a venue twice its size. There is a wellness room, a restaurant serving seasonal local produce and even a boutique on site, where you can buy the exquisite custom robes and bath products you’ll find in your rooms.
Tip: take the hotel’s Small Guide with you on excursions if you can tear yourself away from your suite — it’s a beautifully put-together collection of cards with must-do experiences in the area.
Please sign in or register to comment.