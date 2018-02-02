Fly’s the limit as a sport explodes

If you go down to the woods, or a kloof or an estuary today... you’re in for a big surprise. Fly fishing is no longer what it once was.

The clichés have been popped; tweed has been swapped for tatts and hi-tech gear; the old association with whisky and weirdos now shares space with craft beer, spirits and cool kids; almost every fly angler practises catch and release, and the demographic you’d expect (old white guys) now has some company on the water.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what is behind the renaissance (or plain old naissance) of fly fishing globally, but in SA the scene is undeniably alive. Maybe the devalued rand means more people are vacationing at home and with the Boks and Bafana Bafana invariably sucking or choking, more people are turning from TV to nature for something that seldom lets you down.

You could also point the finger at the general hipsterisation of anything vaguely crafty or belonging to a nerdy niche (birdwatching is apparently also on the rise). But instead of sitting outside a coffee shop sipping on a R50 cortado and knitting their own winter leggings, people are getting together to tie flies that resemble bugs, fish and even birds.

From venerable clubs like the Cape Piscatorial Society (piscator.co.za) and the Natal Fly Fishers (www.nffc.co.za) to more informal fly-tying events held in clubs, pubs and anywhere else with seats and a cheap bar, gatherings with names like Vice Squad, The Fly Crew and Whip It Wednesday are popping up countrywide.

Many a pizza-delivery guy has had the odd experience of bringing food to a bunch of hirsute characters combing, trimming, and tying flies, like toddlers brushing their dollies. It’s the live democratisation of a sport or hobby. Blue-collar, white-collar: you know some of these people, they walk among us.

What’s the point of all this effort, the near-academic obsessive deconstruction of what it takes to mimic a mayfly’s wings or the movement of a minnow? The answer: to convince a fish that a specific tumbleweed sequence of feathers, fur and synthetics tied onto a hook is edible. And then to put the fish back in the water.

There are undoubtedly easier ways to catch fish, but that’s not the point. Part of the appeal of fly fishing is in the challenge, because if it were easy, everyone would be doing it.

Tying flies is not a prerequisite if you want to get into fly fishing, but it constitutes the dream phase, visualising (as sportsmen do) an infinite loop of glory moments. The fishing itself is where you get to live the dream. Or at least try.

Trout are so closely associated with fly fishing that for many the term "trout fishing" is interchangeable with fly fishing, but fly fishing exclusively for trout would be to limit your options. As the possibilities of what is and isn’t catchable on fly has expanded, so have the global angling options as Facebook communities and Instagram pages promote exotic destinations and otherworldly species ("Giant Trevally in the Andaman Islands", "Dorado in the Bolivian Jungle", "Triggerfish of the Nubian Flats").

Bucket-list destinations are great, but you don’t need blank pages in the passport to get your fix, especially when you live in a country as blessed as SA is with myriad species, alien and yokel. Championed by yellowfish and trout and supported by a vast ensemble of other freshwater and saltwater species, the sky (or the fly)’s the limit.