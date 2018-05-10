Maputo hotel takes the fuss out of work trips

Life / Travel

10 May 2018 - 09:15 Sarah Buitendach

Despite niggling political issues, there’s an air of economic optimism in Mozambique. With a fancy new road running along substantial lengths of the coast (from our border at Kosi Bay, nogal), a huge suspension bridge linking Maputo and Catembe due to open shortly, and natural gas and oil reserves that have all kinds of entrepreneurs in a fluster, things are on the go.

Stand in the customs queue at our easterly neighbour’s international airport and you’ll bump laptop bags with business types popping in for a day of meetings. Drive through the capital and see a skyline peppered with shiny new buildings and construction cranes.

It makes sense that Tsogo Sun has opened its maiden Mozambican StayEasy in tropical Maputo.

Located a couple of minutes’ drive from the centre of town, along the seaside strip of the Avenida Marginal, this budget hotel is firmly geared for people who are in town to do some hard graft. It’s not fancy — there isn’t room service, nor are there luxurious palatial rooms, gigantic baths or a ritzy restaurant.

StayEasy Hotel. Picture: SUPPLIED
StayEasy Hotel. Picture: SUPPLIED

But, really, when you’re on business somewhere, do you want or need any of those?

What you do get is lightning-fast Wi-Fi and extremely comfortable beds in clean but compact rooms that have lovely views of the sea — and blackout curtains when you need them. There are also underrated essentials, including loads of plug points, proper hairdryers, power showers and a buffet breakfast that is unfussy but good quality.

We like that the interiors are bright, beachy and breezy, and that the hotel is situated atop the city’s fancy new shopping mall, so you can pop down to Woolies and the like should you need your fix of Chuckles. Just be warned: you’re paying in forex, so you could be in for a shock when you do the currency conversion.

If you’re staying for a few days, join the city’s neon activewear-adorned types and hit the beach promenade that runs in front of the hotel for a couple of kilometres of exercise. Or, when all the e-mails are done, take a 10-minute gander up said track to the fish market for prawns, calamari and vinho verde.

The writer was a guest of the hotel

