Maputo hotel takes the fuss out of work trips

Despite niggling political issues, there’s an air of economic optimism in Mozambique. With a fancy new road running along substantial lengths of the coast (from our border at Kosi Bay, nogal), a huge suspension bridge linking Maputo and Catembe due to open shortly, and natural gas and oil reserves that have all kinds of entrepreneurs in a fluster, things are on the go.

Stand in the customs queue at our easterly neighbour’s international airport and you’ll bump laptop bags with business types popping in for a day of meetings. Drive through the capital and see a skyline peppered with shiny new buildings and construction cranes.

It makes sense that Tsogo Sun has opened its maiden Mozambican StayEasy in tropical Maputo.

Located a couple of minutes’ drive from the centre of town, along the seaside strip of the Avenida Marginal, this budget hotel is firmly geared for people who are in town to do some hard graft. It’s not fancy — there isn’t room service, nor are there luxurious palatial rooms, gigantic baths or a ritzy restaurant.