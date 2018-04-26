LUXURY TRAVEL: Could it get any better than this?

It’s lush, the island republic has had a lot of rain this season and everything is an iteration of green — from Kermit the Frog to Emerald City. Which is, coincidentally, more or less the colour you’d be if you popped in to visit the suite I’m "assigned to". It’s got everything that opens and shuts, from an "all you can eat for free" minibar to an ironing board (heaven forbid you might actually engage in something so taxing as using it) and, most importantly, shuttered doors that open up onto a private balcony and views of a palm-lined beach on your doorstep. That’s the view from your bed — and the bath, as I discover, book and champagne perched on its rim, submerged a short while after arriving.

My utopian living quarters are on the "Frangipani Island" side of the resort — code for fancier, child-free accommodation. Though, frankly, the other side of the resort, which is suitable for littlies, looks fancier than anywhere this adult has ever stayed. In the "big people zone" you get your own set of pools in which to loll about endlessly and there’s a spa and a gym. There’s also a private island, Ilot Mangénie, owned by the hotel, where you get your own patch of beach and a private butler. For a couple of rands (OK, more than a couple) you get a cabana, which is more or less what would happen if you combined a good old SA boma and queen-sized bed. In said cabana you are expected to lie and read, perhaps drink a dash of rosé, wade into transparent turquoise water, maybe have a snooze. And if you get peckish, say, for the truffle pizza, ring your butler and voilà — it appears before you. There’s no Wi-Fi (though there are plans for its installation), so you can’t even be tempted to Instagram the moment. All you can do is switch off completely.