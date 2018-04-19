COCKTAILS: One woman’s search for the perfect drink

Long known as a hidey-hole for celebrities, the Cipriani in all its dusky-pink glory is nothing if not discreet. We saw no-one we recognised, but the afternoon of our arrival I watched from my suite as a pencil-thin woman, still impossibly glamorous in a hooded dressing gown and dark glasses, approached the pool. With her back to the hotel she disrobed and slipped into the water.

But we weren’t there for celebrity-spotting. On the terrace overlooking the pool, we were served two perfect Bellinis, the classic Venetian cocktail created by Harry’s Bar founder Giuseppe Cipriani in 1948. Under the watchful gaze of our host, Giuseppe’s son, restaurateur and food writer Arrigo Cipriani, we took our first sip of that quintessentially Italian mix of fresh peach purée and Prosecco. For once words failed us.

We had several versions of the Bellini while in Venice, but it was at the Cipriani that we found the truly authentic one.