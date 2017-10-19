TONY LEON: Thoughts on icon Eva Perón

When I wrote a memoir on my years in Argentina — The Accidental Ambassador: From Parliament to Patagonia — I was so vividly aware of the phantom the Peróns cast over the huge and wealthy, but in so many ways unhappy, Argentina, that I headlined the chapter on its politics, "Vote for a better yesterday".

But one of the reasons for the enduring popularity of the musical Evita is that, in so many ways, the story of Eva Perón has some very modern, and indeed some deep parallels with where both SA and the world find themselves in 2017.

Evita never held any formal title or high office beyond that of first lady of Argentina. But she was in huge and consequential ways the rocket fuel that allowed her husband to orbit the political firmament of the country way above any of his contemporaries and, arguably, any of his successors. The political vehicle the Peróns established is formally called the Justicialist Party, but every member and minister and president who has served under its banner is still called a "Perónist".

Evita, in many ways, prefigured the rise of populism that we see all around us today. Decades before social media was invented, she used her fame in the most dominant medium of her age — as a radio star — to climb the ladder to social prominence and catch the eye of thrusting army colonel Juan Perón, whom she was soon to marry.

But it was her resentment against the circumstances of her birth — she was the illegitimate daughter of a wealthy landowner, raised in poverty — that provided her political mission with passion and purpose. Indeed, as we see in the inequality of the world today, the Argentina of her youth was perhaps controlled and owned by relatively few families. And in the 1920s, when she was a child, it was also one of the wealthiest countries on the planet.

In her ghosted autobiography, La Razón de Mi Vida (which was prescribed reading for every schoolchild during the first Perón government of 1946-1955), Evita made the resentments about the causes of her poverty plain. She wrote: "And the strange thing is that the existence of the poor did not cause me as much pain as the knowledge that at the same time there were people who were rich."