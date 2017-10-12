Crowdfunding the arts

"With the current focus on self-publishing, a crowdfunding campaign can help test the waters and pre-sell books — it’s a powerful and effective way to publish," he explains. "Crowdfunding puts your endeavour into perspective: if you want to write for your bedroom, that’s one thing. If you want to sell your writing, ask your audience. It’s about perceptions of value and gauging demand."

He believes that crowdfunding can add to the bona fides of a project, citing the example of Meg Rickards’s film Tess, whose Thundafund campaign provided the springboard for her to raise the remaining budget elsewhere.

Journalist and Financial Mail columnist Carmel Rickard founded and ran the Platteland Preview festival in the tiny Free State town of Smithfield until recently. With Smithfield being about halfway between Johannesburg and Grahamstown, the festival was tipped as an "appetiser" to the National Arts Festival where a handful of fringe productions could iron out their creases ahead of the main event.

"There was always going to be community building in mind, targeting kids who’d never been to a theatre and grown-ups too," she says. With the help of ProBono.org, she registered an NPO and began seeking funding — "but the problem was that people wanted a track record".

She turned to Thundafund to crowdfund her mini arts festival. "Thundafund were great when we told them what we wanted ... we could have a proper relationship with them. We even made a little movie to go on the campaign page and everything worked beautifully. We raised almost as much as we needed.

"As we looked to become more greybearded and gain more gravitas, they were helpful in getting our name out, establishing the brand and profile, and determining what the brand was — a community business."