New hope for old theatres

It’s a vision she shares with Gordon Cook, one of the buyers of the Alhambra along with Renney Plit and Joe Shibambo. As a co-founder of the Vega School of Brand Leadership, Cook knows a fair amount about education, but he was appalled to discover that out of 10,600 public high schools in SA, only 6.8% offer one or more of the five creative arts subjects — music, art, design, dance or drama.

"It’s a shocker," he says candidly. "That’s why we’ve created what we call the Reimagine Movement, to redress that."

He and his partners acquired the Alhambra from Toerien to function as the flagship hub for a number of performing arts schools, offering, initially, "fast-tracked creative training" to high school pupils on an extracurricular basis. The envisaged "hub and spoke" model will then have satellite arts education campuses fan out to areas such as Soweto and Alexandra, Cook explains.

He says the Reimagine Foundation has applied for section 18 (a) status as a nonprofit entity, and is in the process of developing a transdisciplinary curriculum in conjunction with the Wits School of Arts, Vega and the University of Johannesburg. "We’ll pilot the curriculum for inner-city high schools and will also use the Alhambra as a flagship hub to develop teachers in the creative arts."

Cook and his partners bought the Alhambra for less than R5m and it will cost between R10m and R12m to refurbish, Cook estimates. Because it is a heritage site, they are working with a firm of architects to preserve the "iconic" exterior and facade while repairing interior rain damage, roofing and electrics and building studio theatres, auditoriums and "areas for messy play".

Community activities

Cook is critical of the current educational focus on developing analytical skills "while completely ignoring emotional subjects. Global research shows that the creative economy of the future requires flexible and innovative thinkers, and South Africans’ ability to operate in these creative spaces is unparalleled — look at Esther Mahlangu, Brenda Fassie and Sibongile Khumalo."

He hopes that by the first quarter of 2018, the as yet unnamed space will host its first community arts activities — and that it will also become a "funky space" for corporates to host their events, taking advantage of the nascent cultural renewal that’s sweeping through New Doornfontein.

"I’m helluva bullish," chirps Cook, with barely contained optimism.