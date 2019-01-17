What to watch on Netflix: Rita, Derry Girls

We see a TV trend — a slew of school-related series is airing at the moment. Here are two of our top Netflix options.

Rita

We defy you not to love the protagonist of this Danish hit series. Rita is a foul-mouthed, chain-smoking, indiscreet and not especially good single mom of three. But she’s also a brilliant teacher — and pretty decent person under all the layers of complicated. You’ll laugh at this subtitled comedy-drama but it also says a lot about human nature, and raising kids.