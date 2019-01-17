Life / On The Screen

an education

What to watch on Netflix: Rita, Derry Girls

17 January 2019 - 14:10 Sarah Buitendach

We see a TV trend — a slew of school-related series is airing at the moment. Here are two of our top Netflix options.

Rita

We defy you not to love the protagonist of this Danish hit series. Rita is a foul-mouthed, chain-smoking, indiscreet and not especially good single mom of three. But she’s also a brilliant teacher — and pretty decent person under all the layers of complicated. You’ll laugh at this subtitled comedy-drama but it also says a lot about human nature, and raising kids.

Derry Girls

A silly, hyped-up bunch of schoolgirls navigating teenage life. It’s not a new hook for a TV show, but this bunch of mates is growing up in the Northern Ireland town of Derry during the Troubles. Expect funny moments between a spot or two of wild overacting, great 1990s cultural references and some exceptionally poignant scriptwriting about what it’s like to come of age during conflict.

A Netflix must see: Fauda

The internationally acclaimed Israeli series Fauda has been dubbed into English and is on Netflix
