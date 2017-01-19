Life / Art

Live Art 2017: Creativity from the continent

Performances in public spaces

19 January 2017 - 21:47 PM Prakash Naidoo
Sethembile Msezane in Excerpts From the Past. Picture: INSTITUTE FOR CREATIVE ARTS
Sethembile Msezane in Excerpts From the Past. Picture: INSTITUTE FOR CREATIVE ARTS

Live Art 2017 launches its third in a series of biennial festivals in the Mother City next month. It encompasses fine art, dance, theatre, music and literature.

The festival was put together by the Institute for Creative Arts and the emphasis this year is on works by artists from Africa and the diaspora.

Nora Chipaumire in self-un-contained. Picture: ANDREW BOYLE
Nora Chipaumire in self-un-contained. Picture: ANDREW BOYLE

Among the attractions are Standard Bank Young Artist Award-winners Donna Kukama and Anthea Moys; Zimbabwean-born, New York-based choreographer and performer Nora Chipaumire; visual and performance artist Sethembile Msezane; choreographer and performer Mamela Nyamza; and SA performance artist Steven Cohen.

The festival will be held in public spaces across Cape Town, February 2-26, and all performances are free.

For a full, detailed programme with venues and times, go to www.ica.uct.ac.za.

Mamela Nyamza in De-Apart-Hate. Picture: JONATHAN HSU
Mamela Nyamza in De-Apart-Hate. Picture: JONATHAN HSU

