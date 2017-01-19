Musical tribute to Nelson Mandela

SA’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela once declared: "Music is a great blessing. It has the power to elevate and liberate us. It sets people free to dream. It can unite us to sing with one voice. Such is the value of music." In tribute, local artists Concord Nkabinde and David Klassen have put together a unique concert that uses Mandela’s own voice and words in a show that marries live music and the spoken word. Joining Nkabinde and Klassen on stage will be saxophonist, pianist and vocalist Mark Fransman; Nomfundo Xaluva, a dynamic new voice on the local music scene; and Bulelwa Basse, a performance poet.

Nelson Mandela — The Song Lives On opens at Stellenbosch’s Oude Libertas on Sunday, January 22 at 6.30pm.

Tickets are R180 at Computicket.