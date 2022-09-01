Secure your legacy today with a valid will and testament

Most people know they need a will and testament should anything happen to them, but statistics show that one of SA’s major weaknesses is procrastination.

The statistic of South Africans without a last will and testament is extremely high, at more than 70%. Loved ones are left behind with the stress that comes with an estate that isn’t in order.

That is why Capital Legacy, a wills, estate planning and life insurance provider, is supporting the Law Society of SA’s National Wills Week.

Every year, for a week in September, participating firms offer basic will drafting for free. This year National Wills Week will be September 12 to 16.

But at Capital Legacy, every day is Wills Day and every month is Wills Month because those services are a part of the company’s DNA.

Capital Legacy has been drafting wills for free for 10 years and, to date, has helped more than 500,000 South Africans get their wills in order.

The Capital Legacy team drafts wills on public holidays and after hours to accommodate clients. They also have a courier service that collects the signed wills, free of charge, to ensure safe custody.

The company, which is the largest provider of wills in the country, helps an average of 10,000 clients a month, which is indicative of the need for this service in SA.

Not only does Capital Legacy draft wills, but it has one of the largest estate administration teams in the country, handling more than 100 new estates a month.