RESTAURANTS
London calling for Tashas
The waning of the pandemic means the time is right for the restaurant chain to try to carve a niche in a highly competitive market
30 June 2022 - 05:00
The Tashas Group will open its first restaurant in London within a year, as part of a further expansion of the popular brand that has redefined SA’s casual upmarket dining scene.
It’s the second leg of a bold overseas expansion that has seen Tashas, which was started by Natasha Sideris and her brother Savva as a single restaurant in Atholl in Sandton 17 years ago, first expand into Dubai in 2014...
