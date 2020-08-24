Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands sells controlling stake in Tashas

Group offloads 51% stake in restaurant group to Sideris family, who holds remaining 49%

24 August 2020 - 09:34 karl gernetzky
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS

Famous Brands has sold its controlling 51% stake in boutique cafe brand Tasha’s.

The sale for an undisclosed amount is to the founding Sideris family, who held the remaining 49%.

Tasha’s was founded in 2005 by Natasha Sideris, partnered by Savva Sideris, her brother. In 2008 Famous Brands acquired a 51% stake in the business, which comprised two restaurants, for about R10m.

As of end-July, the network comprises 18 restaurants in SA and eight in the United Arab Emirates. The deal is effective August 1.

In morning trade on Monday the share price of Famous Brands was unchanged at R47.04, having fallen 39.69% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gourmet Burger Kitchen’s performance in July satisfactory, says Famous Brands

The group says consumers responded positively to easing lockdowns in the UK
Companies
1 week ago

Famous Brands says sales during lockdown have been better than expected

‘In the SA context, the ban on alcohol sales is really constraining  operating conditions in the casual dining segment and evening dining’
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Why Famous Brands has withheld its dividend

Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
Companies
2 months ago

