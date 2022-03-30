Famous Brands acquires 51% stake in Lexi’s Healthy Eatery
The majority stake in Lexi’s, its first plant-based offering, kick starts Famous Brands’ sustainability journey and diversifies its portfolio
30 March 2022 - 15:55
Branded food services franchiser Famous Brands has acquired a 51% stake in Lexi’s Healthy Eatery, giving it a foot in the door of the expanding vegan and plant-based market.
The acquisition is in line with the group’s three-year strategy to acquire brands that have a potential to lead in their categories and offer growth opportunities...
