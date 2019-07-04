The Marabi Club and all that jazz

The first time you head to The Marabi Club you’re likely to miss it. The exterior of the venue in the light industrial area of New Doornfontein in downtown Joburg is about as under the radar as you can get. It’s the burly, well-dressed bouncers and heavy door that show you’re at the right place. And the gentleman who comes to whisk you out of the car.

Inside feels part speakeasy but with touches of understated elegance and glamour.

Piano keys adorn the side of the bar, furniture pieces have been carefully chosen for their heritage and the rich merlot-coloured curtains are exactly what you’d expect to find in a jazz club. There’s a whisky room and a cigar room and, of course, throughout the lighting is dim and sexy.

But this is not Sandton or Melrose Arch, which immediately sets the experience apart. The club is named for the style of township music, marabi jazz, which started just up the drag, in the Joburg city centre, in the 1920s and 1930s — thanks to the urbanisation of black South Africans in mining centres and the advent of shebeens, where it was played.