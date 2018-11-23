Christmas lunch made easier

Smart local start-up online meal kit company Ucook has put together a selection of three-course Christmas menus that can be ordered from its website. It will deliver all the ingredients to your door in the days running up to December 25.

Here’s how it works: on the website, select whether you’re catering for four, eight or 12 people — the costs range from R1,440 for the first to R3,600 for the last. Perfectly measured-out ingredients for lunch will be sent to you by courier.

The fun bit is deciding on a menu. You can pick a spinach-and-ricotta ravioli or roasted figs for starters.