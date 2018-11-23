Life / Food

Christmas lunch made easier

Smart local start-up online meal kit company Ucook has put together a selection of three-course Christmas menus that can be ordered from its website

23 November 2018 - 13:04 Sarah Buitendach
UCook Christmas lunch. Picture: SUPPLIED
Smart local start-up online meal kit company Ucook has put together a selection of three-course Christmas menus that can be ordered from its website. It will deliver all the ingredients to your door in the days running up to December 25.

Here’s how it works: on the website, select whether you’re catering for four, eight or 12 people — the costs range from R1,440 for the first to R3,600 for the last. Perfectly measured-out ingredients for lunch will be sent to you by courier.

The fun bit is deciding on a menu. You can pick a spinach-and-ricotta ravioli or roasted figs for starters.

UCook Christmas lunch. Picture: SUPPLIED
There are five mains to choose from. They include a classic stuffed roast chicken, baked kob, pork belly and veggie caponata tart.

Because the key to a good Christmas table is sterling sides, you can select four options from a list that includes duck-fat roast potatoes, cheesy cauliflower gratin, braised red cabbage and a big, loaded green salad that’s made with beans and broccoli and features toasted seeds.

For dessert there’s a super-easy Eton mess to be made. The meals are impressive, but easy to put together.

Orders have to be in by December 13.

christmas.ucook.co.za

GIMME: DIY your dinner with UCook

UCook is a local service that offers a dinner ‘solution’ for busy families and stressed-out execs
News & Fox
5 months ago

