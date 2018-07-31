Dinner is served — sans the hassle of shopping or takeaway grease

When my first big cardboard box arrived from UCook, it felt like Christmas for adults. I reverently set it on the kitchen counter and pulled out three brown paper bags and an envelope containing pretty recipe cards. There were bags within bags, filled with noodles, broccoli, snippets of herbs, sprinklings of spices, and a titchy tub of sour cream. So cute! Out came a garlic clove, a lemon, a tiny onion and an ice-cold fillet of angelfish.

I hopped with delight as each item emerged — such is the sad life of a singleton who can’t be bothered to shop, let alone prepare real meals every day.

I don’t care that it cost R330 for three meals, or that I have to cook them myself. I’m going to enjoy sophisticated food without schlepping around a supermarket, wishing stuff came in portions for one, not families of six, then risking food poisoning by leaving the excess festering for days because I’m too environmentally considerate (or stingy?) to fling it out.

UCook is not just convenient, it’s fun. Would I normally ever contemplate cooking angelfish laska with fragrant coconut broth, broccoli, peas and tomato salsa? Nope. I’d just open a can of soup.

CEO David Torr knew his market when he founded UCook three years ago. It delivers 15,000 to 22,000 meals weekly, touts health as a selling point, and uses sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients from organic small-batch farmers.