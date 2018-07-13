Life / Food

drink up

Whisky to buy right now: The Macallan

New single malt has been matured in a combo of both sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, and the result is warm, fruity and spicy

13 July 2018 - 08:32 Sarah Buitendach

Each month Saverio Cardillo, whisky savant and owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on the top tipple.

July’s pick: The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Old.

Why? This new single malt has been matured in a combo of both sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, and the result is warm, fruity and spicy. Add delicious notes of toffee and butterscotch and you’ve got a 12-year-old that’s hard to beat.

The deal: Macallan has just opened a new distillery that cost £140m to build. Imagine a structure that looks like a gigantic grass-covered Bond villain’s lair in the Scottish countryside. It houses almost 200 years of brand history and know-how, alongside state-of-the-art whisky-making tech. It’s here that this sunny, sweet liquid has been dreamt up.

For more info and to buy Sav’s pick, visit bottegawhiskey.com

The FM is giving away a bottle of whisky, courtesy of Bottega Whiskey Club, to the writer of our best reader’s letter for July. We will notify the winner and have the whisky delivered to his or her door. It’s as easy as that.

Whisky to buy right now: The Glenlivet Code

A staggeringly excellent tasting whisky, one we’d strongly advise you to try
Life
25 days ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.