Whisky to buy right now: The Macallan

Each month Saverio Cardillo, whisky savant and owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on the top tipple.

July’s pick: The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Old.

Why? This new single malt has been matured in a combo of both sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, and the result is warm, fruity and spicy. Add delicious notes of toffee and butterscotch and you’ve got a 12-year-old that’s hard to beat.

The deal: Macallan has just opened a new distillery that cost £140m to build. Imagine a structure that looks like a gigantic grass-covered Bond villain’s lair in the Scottish countryside. It houses almost 200 years of brand history and know-how, alongside state-of-the-art whisky-making tech. It’s here that this sunny, sweet liquid has been dreamt up.

