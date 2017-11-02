Life / Food

Fruit picking in Calitzdorp

De Krans Wine Cellar a perfect holiday pick

02 November 2017 - 06:28 Prakash Naidoo

Recent research shows that the average American meal travels about 2,400km to get from farm to plate. That’s a pretty large carbon footprint. And while this may not be so alarming in SA, it certainly gives some perspective to the virtue of growing or picking some of the foods we consume.

The De Krans Wine Cellar in Calitzdorp offers such an opportunity, though it is limited to the seasonal fruit-picking months of summer.

From November 22 to December 3 visitors to the cellar can pick Bulida apricots at R6.50/kg; from December 16-27 (excluding Christmas Day) they can pick Oom Sarel cling peaches for R8/kg; and from February 7 to March 4 hanepoot grapes will be going for R7.50/kg.

A day in the orchards is guaranteed to work up an appetite, and the estate’s De Krans Deli & Bistro serves up delectable country cuisine: breakfasts, open deli sandwiches, light lunches, gourmet burgers and seasonal salads. All the dishes have been paired with wines from the De Krans range.

It is a perfect family outing for the holidays.

Also in FM Life:

COLLECTIBLE BOOKS: The failed rebellion that paved the way for the Anglo-Boer War

The leader of the Jameson raid on Johannesburg went ahead even though he was warned that there would be no support for his invading force when it ...
Life
2 days ago

Wine: It’s quads for the Van Wyks

Two are named for winemaker’s daughters
Life
6 days ago

A new dawn for Sunset Restaurant

Wealthy foodies take note
Life
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The business of music: a Nyce way to make money
Life / Music
2.
BOOK REVIEW: Singers’ mothers spill the beans
Life / Books
3.
Fruit picking in Calitzdorp
Life / Food
4.
The Handmaid’s Tale is simply superb
Life / On The Screen

Related Articles

Magaliesberg residents reap fruits of biosphere reserve status
Life

Amazon adventure: getting to grips with nature in a magical sea of green
Life

Travelling Europe on SA rand
Life / Travel

Make no bones about it — broth is back and bubbling
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.