Fruit picking in Calitzdorp

The De Krans Wine Cellar in Calitzdorp offers such an opportunity, though it is limited to the seasonal fruit-picking months of summer.

From November 22 to December 3 visitors to the cellar can pick Bulida apricots at R6.50/kg; from December 16-27 (excluding Christmas Day) they can pick Oom Sarel cling peaches for R8/kg; and from February 7 to March 4 hanepoot grapes will be going for R7.50/kg.

A day in the orchards is guaranteed to work up an appetite, and the estate’s De Krans Deli & Bistro serves up delectable country cuisine: breakfasts, open deli sandwiches, light lunches, gourmet burgers and seasonal salads. All the dishes have been paired with wines from the De Krans range.

It is a perfect family outing for the holidays.