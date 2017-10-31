Magaliesberg residents reap fruits of biosphere reserve status

Residents of the Magaliesberg Biosphere Reserve are beginning to feel the benefits after being accepted into the fold of biosphere reserves of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) two years ago.

This is, after all, an elite club of the world’s most pristine and protected zones, so living or operating a business inside the reserve has kudos.

Gerry Comninos, who owns a game farm in the area, sits on a board that manages the region. "The residents take special pride in their mountain," he says.

"They hadn’t realised what was under their feet. And tourists want to know more about the reserve because, with climate change, ‘biosphere’ has become a buzzword."

Getting buy-in from all interested parties including local government, could take some doing for the small but vociferous group that initiated the project. Comninos says education is a vital part of the solution, and they are taking a roadshow to neighbouring settlements.