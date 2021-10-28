SA’s Booker Prize-nominated authors on the economics of writing
SA’s two Booker Prize-nominated authors reveal how they’ve struggled to make ends meet
28 October 2021 - 05:00
Writer Karen Jennings has been living in São Paolo for six years. She hasn’t loved it, but she hasn’t been able to return to SA with her Brazilian husband because she just doesn’t have the money.
This suggests that Jennings must be a world away, financially, from such best-selling authors as John Grisham or Wilbur Smith who’ve made millions. And yet, Jennings was one of two South Africans, with Damon Galgut, who made the longlist for the coveted Booker Prize in July with her novel An Island...
