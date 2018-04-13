Gifts for someone who has everything

Might we suggest these Ladybird books as a gift for adults? They’ll remind the recipient of his or her youth and learning to read (the books feature illustrations from vintage Ladybird primers), but they are very much intended for us big people.

Authors Joel Morris and Jason Hazeley have produced books on hipsters, taking sick days off work, dating, spouses and meetings — even the zombie apocalypse get its own mini-tome.

We laughed and laughed when we had a flip through the pages, and you will too.

The series is published by Penguin Random House and is available from bookstores and online from takealot.com