ART: It’s raining creativity in Cape Town

To highlight water — the resource that has dominated the lives of Capetonians for so long — an exhibition called Rain Dance is taking place in the Voorkamer Gallery at Chandler House in the City Bowl.

The gallery says: "Some artists have depicted soothing scenes of an abundance of water falling in nature, while others have reflected upon the allegorical and metaphorical aspects of water. Like ancient cultures that came before us, we hope that our efforts invoke precipitation, debate and relief from our serious situation."

The art is varied and beautiful, especially Jenny Parsons’s garden spray-inspired work, Olivié Keck’s graphic Rain Dance and Patricia Fraser’s acrylic triptych The Time of Rain.

• The exhibition is on right now. The works can be viewed at voorkamergallery.com