What to look out for at Strauss & Co’s Fine Art Auction

If you’ve got the loot to invest in a work of art, you might want to get to the live Strauss & Co Fine Art Auction at Joburg’s Wanderers Country Club on June 4.

The firm’s latest catalogue, which landed at the FM recently, details 325 lots of paintings, sculptures and works on paper (both of the 20th century and the contemporary kind) that will be up for sale.

Here, in no particular order, are 15 stand-out pieces chosen by the Strauss & Co team that we should all know about — irrespective of our buying power.

Lot 233: Willem Boshoff, Land Grab, price estimate R100,000-R150,000