This art gallery is changing the game

Designed by dhk Architects, this contemporary concrete box of treasures might look compact from the outside but that’s a trick of the eye. Once you’re indoors, you realise just how voluminous it is. This is a vast structure that houses galleries, offices, a library, gift store and restaurant.

But what’s the deal? Why does this space exist in the first place? It’s simple really. As director Elana Brundyn puts it on the frantic morning we take a walk around the foundation — it’s throwing a big launch dinner that evening — in among cleaning crews, cherry pickers and builders: "Louis has been collecting art for 20 years. In fact, his love is keeping art collections together. When he went to auctions he felt so sad that someone had spent so much time and effort to put a collection together and then it got broken up."

A case in point is the Bruce Campbell Smith Collection Norval bought in its entirety. It includes over 450 pieces by key black South African artists created between the 1920s and early 2000s. "The Norval family’s wish was to make art available to normal people," Brundyn says. So what you’ll see here is some of their collection — but that actually represents a tiny proportion of what will be exhibited. There are other works on loan to the gallery and, critically, three collections that the foundation is looking after — those of local artists Gerard Sekoto, Edoardo Villa and Alexis Preller.