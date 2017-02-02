Exploring issues of identity through art

Speaking through translator Katarina Hedren, Dakoua says: "I wanted to render those people who struggle to claim a place in society visible." He did this by meeting his subjects in the places where they felt most comfortable and allowing them to decide how they wanted to be photographed.

His immediate challenge was that while people were happy to talk to him, they were more reticent about having their photographs taken. "Even those Africans who were living freely in Europe, the minute I suggested taking a photo, they would back down."

The impression he got is that while most of the people he met lived and loved openly within the LGBT community, the same did not apply to living in the world at large.

"Just because you are safe in the community doesn’t mean you aren’t exposed to hate crimes. Even though homosexuality is not illegal in Côte d’Ivoire or Mozambique, there’s no law to protect them. It’s the same in France, in Brussels [Europe]. The community will still be met with disapproval."

While both Dakoua and Van den Berg are grappling with notions of identity against a backdrop of patriarchy and homophobia, the core theme that comes to the fore in both exhibitions is love.

Says Dakoua: "We see so much reportage or forms of expression where the LGBT community are portrayed as victims. I didn’t want to do that. What I wanted was to highlight the joy and the love you see when people are in a happy, safe place. It’s about showing the human, so that [heterosexual] people can begin to understand that there’s no reason to treat anyone differently."

Similarly, Van den Berg says he didn’t only want to speak about the Isis photographs: "I wanted to make other images." Speaking about pieces like Lovers, And Yet, and Love I, II and III, he says: "As if love was uncomplicated without all this [added weight of hate]. Love is not uncomplicated. We are so powerfully imprinted with our prejudices, our repressions, our first negotiations in the world of identity politics ... And yet, there is still love ... simple."

A Pile of Stones runs at the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg until February 15; A Place to Call Their Own runs at the Goethe-Institut until March 17