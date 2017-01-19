Art X Lagos: a breath of fresh air

Next door, Art Twenty One presented a survey of recent photographs by Swiss photographer Namsa Leuba. Art Twenty One, open since 2013, offers the city’s most impressive gallery architecture, with high ceilings, custom lighting and an immaculate concrete floor.

Lagos’s only public institution dedicated to contemporary art is the Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA) Lagos, situated in the neighbourhood of Yaba. For locals who live on Ikoyi and Victoria Island, Yaba feels impossibly far — but without traffic it is a 15-minute car ride from the art fair.

The CCA was founded in 2007 by Art X Lagos artistic director Silva, who still directs its programme. Currently showing the work of Kelani Abass, it is one of the rare spaces where conceptual art, photography and video are given free rein. One floor is dedicated to exhibitions and a second houses what must be Nigeria’s best public art library.

An expanding ecosystem

Several new spaces for art are in the works. Most prominently, Prince Yemisi Shyllon is building a museum for his personal collection of more than 7,000 works. The institution will be located at the business school of the Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, ensuring future business leaders are exposed to Nigerian art history.

A young London collector who sits on the board of the Wheatbaker is planning to build a space near the hotel that will house part of his collection, most of it from artists outside of Nigeria.

These initiatives will join an increasingly sophisticated art ecosystem, which is bound to develop further.