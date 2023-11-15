Sixth annual release in The Macallan's Classic Cut series is a sensory revelation

Each year, The Macallan's whisky mastery team is given the freedom to explore different cask types to create a peerless single malt to add to the brand's Classic Cut series.

Each annual expression has its own distinctive character and is a true exploration of flavour, aroma, colour and texture — and the limited-edition Classic Cut 2022 Edition is no exception.

To craft this truly unique single malt, which is the sixth edition in the series, whisky maker Steven Bremner expertly selected casks made from both European and American oak.