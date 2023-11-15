HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Life

Sixth annual release in The Macallan's Classic Cut series is a sensory revelation

Crafted using casks made from both European and American oak, the Classic Cut 2022 Edition is a peerless single malt with a distinct grapefruit flavour

11 December 2023 - 08:50
Sponsored
Savour The Macallan Classic Cut 2022 Edition neat with water or try a Grapefruit Cut; this signature serve that teams this sublime single malt with sherry and pink grapefruit juice.
Image: The Macallan

Each year, The Macallan's whisky mastery team is given the freedom to explore different cask types to create a peerless single malt to add to the brand's Classic Cut series.

Each annual expression has its own distinctive character and is a true exploration of flavour, aroma, colour and texture — and the limited-edition Classic Cut 2022 Edition is no exception.

To craft this truly unique single malt, which is the sixth edition in the series, whisky maker Steven Bremner expertly selected casks made from both European and American oak.

Whisky maker’s notes: The Macallan Classic Cut 2022 Edition

ABV: 52.5%

Colour: Golden butterscotch 

Aroma: Fresh fruit medley of grapefruit, peach, apple and orange with vanilla sponge, oak, light spice, fruit blossom and almonds. 

Palate: Fresh fruit, caramel, a whisp of chocolate, lemon sponge, nuts, oak and light spice. 

Finish: Sweet and creamy with warming spice.

The Classic Cut 2022 Edition combines the sweeter, lighter aromas and flavours brought by ex-bourbon American oak casks with the depth and complexity of The Macallan’s signature sherry seasoned European oak casks. 

These “two wood types complement and balance one another beautifully” in the resulting sip, which has a “distinct grapefruit flavour”, says Bremner.

To heighten this citrus profile and bring forth the full character of the whisky, the Classic Cut 2022 Edition has been bottled at a higher strength (52.5% ABV). 

“Through the gradual addition of water to a neat serve, we invite our consumers to savour an exceptional sensory revelation,” says Bremner. “We have also created a signature serve called the Grapefruit Cut (recipe below) for those looking to experiment with this expression.”

For more information, visit The Macallan website.

Signature serve: the Grapefruit Cut

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

40ml The Macallan Classic Cut 2022 Edition 

20ml Manzanilla Sherry

20ml pink grapefruit juice

10ml sugar syrup

Pinch of salt

Ice

Soda, to top up 

Pink grapefruit slice, to garnish

Method:

Pour the whisky, sherry, pink grapefruit juice and sugar syrup into a highball glass. Add the salt. Fill the glass with ice, top up with soda, gently mix and garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit.

This article was sponsored by The Macallan.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.

