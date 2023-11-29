Perfect the art of gifting with The Macallan's Double Cask collection

As the year draws to a close, it’s a time to celebrate with our loved ones, reflect on the past months, and look to the future with optimism and joy.

If you're hunting for a special gift to share with the whisky aficionado in your life this festive season, you'll find it in The Macallan Double Cask collection.

One of two core ranges in The Macallan portfolio, the Double Cask collection pays tribute to the Scottish brand's exceptional oak casks, each of which takes five years to fashion, and which account for up to 80% of the flavours and 100% of the natural colour in its premium whiskies.

Both sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks are used in crafting the expressions in the Double Cask collection. But the prominent, unmistakable sweetness of these single malts can be attributed to the higher proportion of American sherry-seasoned oak casks, sherry seasoned in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, used for maturation.

To bring this range to life in a unique way, The Macallan has collaborated with acclaimed photographer Erik Madigan Heck. Taking inspiration from the classic Flemish still life paintings of the 17th century, Heck has created artworks that bring the flavour notes of each expression to life using visual representations of the tasting notes, colour and texture:

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

The Double Cask 12 Years Old has a distinctive warm character featuring sweet oak and gentle spice.

Notes of candied lemon citrus and smooth fudge are just two of this whisky's defining flavours. Look closely and you'll spot vanilla pods in the still life created by Heck as a tribute to this variant, denoting the subtle hints of vanilla in each sip.