Perfect the art of gifting with The Macallan's Double Cask collection

If you're looking for a present for a whisky lover that'll leave a lasting impression, look no further

29 November 2023 - 09:25
Sponsored
Image: The Macallan

As the year draws to a close, it’s a time to celebrate with our loved ones, reflect on the past months, and look to the future with optimism and joy. 

If you're hunting for a special gift to share with the whisky aficionado in your life this festive season, you'll find it in The Macallan Double Cask collection.

One of two core ranges in The Macallan portfolio, the Double Cask collection pays tribute to the Scottish brand's exceptional oak casks, each of which takes five years to fashion, and which account for up to 80% of the flavours and 100% of the natural colour in its premium whiskies. 

Both sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks are used in crafting the expressions in the Double Cask collection. But the prominent, unmistakable sweetness of these single malts can be attributed to the higher proportion of American sherry-seasoned oak casks, sherry seasoned in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, used for maturation.

To bring this range to life in a unique way, The Macallan has collaborated with acclaimed photographer Erik Madigan Heck. Taking inspiration from the classic Flemish still life paintings of the 17th century, Heck has created artworks that bring the flavour notes of each expression to life using visual representations of the tasting notes, colour and texture:

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

The Double Cask 12 Years Old has a distinctive warm character featuring sweet oak and gentle spice. 

Notes of candied lemon citrus and smooth fudge are just two of this whisky's defining flavours. Look closely and you'll spot vanilla pods in the still life created by Heck as a tribute to this variant, denoting the subtle hints of vanilla in each sip.

Image: The Macallan

The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old

The Double Cask 15 Years Old imparts aromas of dried fruit and butterscotch, balanced with notes of chocolate and smooth oak and delivers a medium finish with lingering oak and spice. 

Its golden butterscotch hue is reflected in the copper tones of the fabric Heck used in his still life paying homage to this single malt. He's also incorporated fruit to depict the whisky’s distinctive apple note. 

Image: The Macallan

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

Heck has chosen plush gold velvet to ground his still life depicting the Double Cask 18 Years Old as a nod to the whisky’s amber honey colour and long, warm finish. Key flavour notes include treacle toffee, sweet ginger, dried fruits and nutmeg.

Image: The Macallan

The Double Cask collections “reveal the mastery of The Macallan’s whisky makers,” says Thami Banda, brand ambassador for Africa.

“Each exquisite single malt makes an exceptional whisky gift, which is sure to leave a lasting impression on loved ones this [holiday] season.”

This article was sponsored by The Macallan.

Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.