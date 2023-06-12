Samsung innovations make it easier to lead a more eco-conscious lifestyle
Here's how the global tech company is making its vision of 'Everyday Sustainability' a reality
Samsung knows that it's everyone's responsibility to take care of the planet and that today's consumers also want to live more sustainably, but many don't think that leading a eco-conscious lifestyle is easy.
The company is therefore championing responsible innovations that are empowering everyone to build a better tomorrow, together.
Some of these innovations include:
- Galaxy smartphones made of recycled materials from discarded fishing nets;
- Eco-packaging that transforms box packaging into everyday living items;
- Home appliances help consumers use energy more efficiently via SmartThings Energy; and
- A SolarCell Remote Control that's charged by sunlight or indoor lighting.
By simply using such products, customers can take small actions in their daily lives that'll contribute to combating the climate crisis — an approach that sums up Samsung's vision of "Everyday Sustainability".
Making 'Everyday Sustainability' a reality
Samsung is building on its environmental strategy and planet-first philosophy by looking at eco-conscious innovations that can be made at every step of its products' lifecycle journeys — from design and development to distribution, daily use and, ultimately, what happens to its products when they're no longer in use.
Here are some of the areas it's focusing on as part of its commitment to sustainable development efforts that will help the world achieve the UNPD Global Goals by 2030:
Recycling, upcycling and collection
Samsung is expanding the application of recycled plastic across a range of its product categories including refrigerators, washers, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, TVs, monitors, PCs and smartphones.
The company's smartphone business, Samsung MX, is also aiming to achieve its own sustainability goals by incorporating recycled materials in all mobile products, eliminating plastics in packaging, achieving zero standby power consumption for smartphone chargers and zero waste to landfill by 2025.
The latest Galaxy S23 series represents the great strides Samsung MX is making in this regard. These high-performance devices meet the highest of quality standards, while also using more recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphones to date.
In fact, Samsung has increased the amount of recycled materials used from six internal components in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Along with more recycled plastics, this also includes newly incorporated pre-consumer recycled aluminum.
Renewable energy and chemical management
Renewable energy is factored into Samsung's manufacturing processes and the company is developing alternatives for chemical substances.
It is striving to minimise the negative impact of hazardous substances that may enter its products, as well as of the chemicals used in the front lines of manufacturing, on the health of both its customers and employees.
Eco-packaging efforts and optimised distribution
Samsung is replacing plastic and vinyl materials with paper and recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact of its product packaging.
The company is also reducing the volume and weight of its packaging to mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during the transport and shipping process.
For instance, the Galaxy S23 series features redesigned packaging that uses 100% recycled paper for the box and front and back cover protectors.
Energy efficiency, durability, repair and re-use
Samsung was recently honoured with two 2023 Energy Star Partner of the Year Awards from the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Energy. It was the only company to have been awarded two of these accolades.
These awards demonstrate the company’s commitment to scaling up energy efficiency across its products and operations, while making a significant impact in reducing GHG.
All these efforts are a clear indication that Samsung’s “Everyday Sustainability” vision is not only helping to ensure that the company continues to create sustainable products for its customers, but also that these products are designed to benefit the environment.
This article was sponsored by Samsung, which proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.