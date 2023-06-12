Samsung innovations make it easier to lead a more eco-conscious lifestyle

Samsung knows that it's everyone's responsibility to take care of the planet and that today's consumers also want to live more sustainably, but many don't think that leading a eco-conscious lifestyle is easy.

The company is therefore championing responsible innovations that are empowering everyone to build a better tomorrow, together.

Some of these innovations include:

Galaxy smartphones made of recycled materials from discarded fishing nets;

Eco-packaging that transforms box packaging into everyday living items;

Home appliances help consumers use energy more efficiently via SmartThings Energy; and

A SolarCell Remote Control that's charged by sunlight or indoor lighting.

By simply using such products, customers can take small actions in their daily lives that'll contribute to combating the climate crisis — an approach that sums up Samsung's vision of "Everyday Sustainability".

Making ' Everyday Sustainability' a reality

Samsung is building on its environmental strategy and planet-first philosophy by looking at eco-conscious innovations that can be made at every step of its products' lifecycle journeys — from design and development to distribution, daily use and, ultimately, what happens to its products when they're no longer in use.

Here are some of the areas it's focusing on as part of its commitment to sustainable development efforts that will help the world achieve the UNPD Global Goals by 2030:

Recycling, upcycling and collection

Samsung is expanding the application of recycled plastic across a range of its product categories including refrigerators, washers, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, TVs, monitors, PCs and smartphones.

The company's smartphone business, Samsung MX, is also aiming to achieve its own sustainability goals by incorporating recycled materials in all mobile products, eliminating plastics in packaging, achieving zero standby power consumption for smartphone chargers and zero waste to landfill by 2025.

The latest Galaxy S23 series represents the great strides Samsung MX is making in this regard. These high-performance devices meet the highest of quality standards, while also using more recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphones to date.