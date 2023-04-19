Industry-leading innovation makes Samsung S series a cut above the rest
From eco-friendly design to advanced camera and gaming processor, these smartphones give users an immersive, premium smartphone experience
A new era of premium and sustainable smartphones is here, and Samsung is taking the lead with its Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23.
The Galaxy S23 series’ new standard-setting innovations are housed in a striking design that advances Samsung’s sustainability commitment with more recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone.
“The most affective technology is measured, not just by what it enables for people, but how it contributes to a better future,” says TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.
“The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S series are the new standard-bearers of a trustworthy premium smartphone experience that merges industry-leading innovation and future-forward sustainability.”
A camera packed with megapixels and creative controls
The S23 series’ epic camera capabilities give users the freedom to explore their creativity while capturing cinematic nightography videos with transformative AI.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easy for anyone to capture phenomenal content. It offers Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. New nightography capabilities transform how the Galaxy S series optimises photos and videos in a range of ambient conditions.
Filming your favourite performance at a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium, or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner — whatever the scene, the images and videos are sharp.
In a Samsung Galaxy-first, the S23 Ultra has an upgraded adaptive pixel 200MP sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision.
And because selfie cameras play an important role in how we communicate, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 are equipped with fast autofocus and the first Galaxy super HDR selfie camera -jumping from 30 frames per second (fps) to 60fps, for noticeably sharper front-facing images and videos.
For users who want the ultimate creative control and versatility, the Galaxy S series offers a suite of tools that differentiates any photography experience. With the expert RAW app, no bulky camera equipment is required. You can experiment with multi-exposure photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with astrophoto settings on the app.
Premium performance
For creators and gamers, the desire to push the limits requires technology that outpaces expectations. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy enables unprecedented performance, while Galaxy’s most efficient 5,000mAh battery to date lasts 20% longer than its predecessor.
Galaxy S23 Ultra’s graphics processing unit is faster by 40% more than the S22 and its neutral processing unit is also optimised by more than 40% to balance performance and power for photography, videography, low-latency gaming and more.
Users will noticeably see more lifelike renderings of scenes, thanks to technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light. Galaxy’s vapour cooling chamber will ensure that immersive gaming marathons don’t slow your experience down.
All this power underpins the Ultra’s expansive 6.8-inch edge display with a reduced curvature to create a larger and flatter surface area for the best and brightest visual experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Galaxy’s unique enhanced comfort feature allows users to adjust colour tones and contrast levels, lessening eye strain from screen time at night.
Sustainability advances
The Galaxy S23 series raises the bar for premium technology designed with the planet in mind. It is made using more recycled materials than the Galaxy S22 series and is the first to market Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the toughest glass yet. Every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in redesigned packaging made with 100% recycled paper.
User-friendly security and privacy
Secure and private experiences are the foundation of the Galaxy S23 series. Every smartphone comes with Samsung's end-to-end Knox protection. The security and privacy dashboard on Galaxy gives users full visibility on who has access to their data and how it’s being used. For an added layer of security, Knox Vault, protects critical information on the S series by isolating it from the rest of the device.
More freedom and flexibility for connected lifestyles
The power and creative capabilities of Samsung Galaxy Ultra don’t stop at smartphones. With the new Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, users can now have a connected, cutting-edge ultra ecosystem.
Across every Galaxy S series model, connected experiences get added benefits. Multi control, which connects mouse and keyboard functionality between a Galaxy PC and Tablet, now extends to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 for the ultimate flexibility between devices. Enhanced text usability makes it easy to copy and paste text, like URLs, from one device to another.
On the S23 Ultra, Google Meet paired with Samsung Notes makes video calls more collaborative. With live share, all participants can simultaneously co-edit a document from their devices, rather than viewing a shared screen.
Availability
The Galaxy S23 series comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 will be available countrywide in carriers and retailers online and on Samsung.com.
The R10,000 trade-in offer allows customers to save a fair portion of the cost, provided their device is up to standard. This offer includes the discounted Samsung Care Plus one-off fee of R499 across the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23. This is applicable until June 1 2023.
The recommended retail price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is R31,999, the S23+ is R23,999 and the S23 is R21,999.
April 2023 offer
Buy any smartphone from the Galaxy S23 series on a mobile contract plan, add the Galaxy Watch5 from just R49 a month or Watch5 Pro from R149 a month and get free Galaxy Buds2 Pro valued at R3,999.
Or, you can buy any Galaxy S23 series cash in store and get free Galaxy Buds2 Pro valued at R3,999.
This article was sponsored by Samsung, which proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.