Industry-leading innovation makes Samsung S series a cut above the rest

A new era of premium and sustainable smartphones is here, and Samsung is taking the lead with its Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23.

The Galaxy S23 series’ new standard-setting innovations are housed in a striking design that advances Samsung’s sustainability commitment with more recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone.

“The most affective technology is measured, not just by what it enables for people, but how it contributes to a better future,” says TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.

“The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S series are the new standard-bearers of a trustworthy premium smartphone experience that merges industry-leading innovation and future-forward sustainability.”

A camera packed with megapixels and creative controls

The S23 series’ epic camera capabilities give users the freedom to explore their creativity while capturing cinematic nightography videos with transformative AI.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easy for anyone to capture phenomenal content. It offers Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. New nightography capabilities transform how the Galaxy S series optimises photos and videos in a range of ambient conditions.

Filming your favourite performance at a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium, or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner — whatever the scene, the images and videos are sharp.