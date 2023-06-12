SA businesses need to ensure they have a robust risk strategy in place

The past three years have seen many South African industries buckle under the mounting pressures ushered in by a series of “black swan” events.

These “black swan” events — a phrase used to describe an unpredictable event of unforeseen magnitude — materialised in 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war just two years later.

The operating environment for businesses has been further affected by Sa’s energy crisis, which is expected to continue well into the future.

The global perspective on emerging risks

The impact of these unexpected events has been felt acutely by businesses — including insurers — on the ground.

Jurgen Hellweg, CEO of commercial insurer Western National, says: “The threat to local business continuity has come from both internal and external sources. The pandemic alerted insurers to the importance of underwriting for pandemic-related risks and adjusting their policy options, as well as coverage to ensure long-term viability.

“Within a broader, more global context, the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains across multiple sectors. For insurers, the effect of these disruptions has been most evident on the local motor claims segment, with insurers being unable to source replacement parts for various types of commercial vehicles.

“These are just two of the many factors that have been compounded by an environment where high inflation has led to the rising cost of insurance and claims.”