Samsung maintains level 1 B-BBEE status for fifth year in a row

Harnessing the power of technology and innovation can greatly benefit Mzansi — this is something Samsung SA has proved again and again through the success of its many local empowerment, entrepreneurial and skills-based projects.

In fact, the leading electronics company credits its continued corporate social investment in SA as being a strong contributor to it achieving level 1 broad-based BEE (BBBEE) status for the fifth consecutive year.

“This incredible achievement is a reaffirmation of Samsung’s commitment to prioritising BBBEE as a non-negotiable practice within our businesses,” says Hlubi Shivanda, director of business operations, innovation & corporate affairs at Samsung SA.

“The overarching goal of the country’s BBBEE programme is the upliftment of the South African economy. Over the years, Samsung has focused on policies that are designed to empower South Africans in meaningful ways. Our vision for the country is therefore closely aligned with the government’s BBBEE policy.”

Samsung’s 10-year plan aims to address key developmental aspects linked to the National Development Plan and the overall transformation of the local economy.

In particular, the company continues to build on its landmark multi-million-rand Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), which aims to empower previously disadvantaged South Africans through enterprise development, with a focus on women and youth in the ICT sector.

Launched in 2019, Samsung's EEIP is expected to have a measurable impact on job creation, with a projected contribution of more than R1bn to the local economy.

Samsung’s commitment to SA’s future success and economic growth is also illustrated through its many initiatives to address youth unemployment and the shortage of critical skills in the ICT sector.

The company provides wide-ranging support to SA's youth through bursaries, learnerships and the Samsung Engineering Academy programme.

The Samsung Innovation Campus programme partners the company with universities to develop and teach coding, software development, the internet of things and artificial intelligence skills to youth from underserviced communities.