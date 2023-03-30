Life / Art

A cackling cauldron of female creativity

Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 05:00 Jo Buitendach

Bitches Brew, a group show by three of South Africa’s leading contemporary women artists — Lucinda Mudge, Lady Skollie and Sanell Aggenbach — is a sign of the times.  

As the catalogue for this, Everard Read Joburg’s latest show, puts it: “South Africa is a battlefield, especially for women.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.