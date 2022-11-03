The FM talks to Tariro Mutizwa, regional vice-president Africa for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
An ex-con is re-elected president while the loser fumes about fraud
If it seems improbable that a former president who did nearly two years in jail — 580 days, to be precise — after being convicted of corruption, having also been implicated in at least two other corruption scandals, could be re-elected to the top office in the land: may I present Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
On Sunday, Lula won a runoff election against Jair Bolsonaro in what sports commentators would call a “stunning upset”, snatching the Brazilian presidency from the incumbent.
Lula beat Bolsonaro by roughly 2-million votes, which might sound like a lot until you realise it is only about 2% of the vote.
Still, 2% is all you need and Bolsonaro’s supporters are understandably extremely upset, with one supporter quoted in The Guardian saying that Lula’s win was the result of voter fraud and that the military should intervene and drive the “communists” from the streets.
Ignoring, for a moment, the wailing from Brazil’s jilted, Jair today, gone tomorrow, hardscrabble Right, the task lying in wait for Lula makes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s troubles look no more tempestuous than a kid’s dropped ice cream.
He must unite a country whose two sides actively loathe each other, take on big business in an attempt to save the Amazon rainforest and get Brazil’s Covid-ravaged economy back on track.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, who previously warned that he might not accept the result of the election if it went against him, still commands huge support, a bit like his golfing hero up north.
If the endless Trumpian hangover is anything to go by, the drama is only just getting going.
Lula’s comeback in Brazil
An ex-con is re-elected president while the loser fumes about fraud
