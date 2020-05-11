Lockdown day 45: Latest Covid-19 numbers

All bets are off for SA’s Reit sector as results from heavyweight Redefine underscore the battle ahead
Is the government being open and honest with us about what’s happening with the virus? Or even the economy?
Cash-strapped property sector pleads with local authorities to introduce immediate reductions in rates and utility charges
The economic effects of Covid-19 on our continent could produce a horrifying humanitarian disaster
The esteemed military pilot brings new meaning to the term “aiming high”
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.